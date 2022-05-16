Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Ferro has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,132,000 after acquiring an additional 271,623 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Ferro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ferro by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,466,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,096,000 after acquiring an additional 347,399 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

