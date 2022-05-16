Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Achieves $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00519462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,852.83 or 1.72887245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.