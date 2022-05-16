Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Fear has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $135,143.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

