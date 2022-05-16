Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 67,440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVDA traded down $4.63 on Monday, hitting $172.43. 1,319,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

