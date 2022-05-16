Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 67,440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVDA traded down $4.63 on Monday, hitting $172.43. 1,319,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
About NVIDIA (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
