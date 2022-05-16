Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 411,253 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,253 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.16% of Corteva worth $50,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,794. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.