Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,504 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.47% of US Foods worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USFD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.75. 59,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,518. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

