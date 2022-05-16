Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,584 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $296.50. 235,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.13. The company has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.