Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $90.77 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,805 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.11. The stock had a trading volume of 227,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,271. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

