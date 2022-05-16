Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $68 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289,486 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $67,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 182,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

