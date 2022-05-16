Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.2 days.

EXETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

EXETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

