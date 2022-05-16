Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,005 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Expedia Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.