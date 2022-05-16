Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,359,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

