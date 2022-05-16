Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. 307,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,802,238. The firm has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

