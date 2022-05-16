Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

