Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

