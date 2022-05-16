Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,908. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

