Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,829 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SAP by 75.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.99. 4,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.79 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.