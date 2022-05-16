Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,008 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.22. 1,926,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

