Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,772. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
