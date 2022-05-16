Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.