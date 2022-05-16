Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.24. 704,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

