Etherparty Trading Down 37.2% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $241,860.44 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

