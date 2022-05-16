Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $37.53. 396,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,951. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

