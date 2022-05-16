Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,973,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.