Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enovix worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

