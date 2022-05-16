Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Veracyte worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Veracyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 92,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

