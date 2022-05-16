Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $220.32. 161,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

