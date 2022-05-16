Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 65,269 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,269 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunrun worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $44,590,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.06. 375,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.