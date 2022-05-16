Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 154,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,593,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,649. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.