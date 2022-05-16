Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 226,789 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,789 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of ViewRay worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 872,165 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,246.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 683,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,849,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 609,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 121,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

