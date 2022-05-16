Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 14,646 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

CGNX traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 20,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.