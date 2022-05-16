Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

WTRG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $6,299,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

