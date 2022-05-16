ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.17. 120,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

