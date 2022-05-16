Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $82.65 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $82.65 million and approximately $784,947.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00008702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,665.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.40 or 0.06790282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00224312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.70 or 0.00673171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00563856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00069759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004441 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.