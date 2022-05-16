Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

