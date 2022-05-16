Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $659.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $722.71 and its 200-day moving average is $749.95. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,994 shares of company stock worth $11,054,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

