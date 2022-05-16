EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,967. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

