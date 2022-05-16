EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,967. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.
EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.