EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,967. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18.

Get EQRx alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EQRx by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 341,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,681,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth about $12,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter worth about $13,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQRX. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company.

About EQRx (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.