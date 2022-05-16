EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.08.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $319.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average of $457.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,591,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.