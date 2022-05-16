EOSDT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $579.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $579.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00518488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.15 or 1.73723984 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.