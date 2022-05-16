Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,127,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.57% of Entergy worth $581,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

