EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $96.10 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.30. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

