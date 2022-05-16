Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

EGHSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

