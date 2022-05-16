Energem Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 16th (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Energem’s (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 16th. Energem had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ENCPU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Energem has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

