Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,430 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,430 ($17.63) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENOG opened at GBX 1,361 ($16.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.11). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -31.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.51.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

