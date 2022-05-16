Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMAGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EMMA opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

