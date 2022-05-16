Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EARN. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 100,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,090. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

