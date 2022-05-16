Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 264,447 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,665 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,624 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,118 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.48. 53,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.