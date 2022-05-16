Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 285.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,444 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT opened at $11.87 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.