Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 90,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.